Four Bodies Found as Search Continues for Missing Climbers Including Legendary Mountaineer Nirmal Purja After Devastating Avalanche

Rescue teams are racing against time to locate a group of missing climbers, including celebrated Nepali-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja, after a deadly avalanche struck their location, leaving four bodies already recovered from the treacherous terrain.

Avalanche Claims Lives on High-Altitude Peak

The disaster unfolded when a powerful avalanche swept through the area where Purja and his team were climbing, triggering an urgent and large-scale search and rescue operation. Four bodies have so far been retrieved from the site, as rescuers continue to comb through the snow and debris in difficult and dangerous conditions.

Nirmal Purja, widely known by his nickname "Nimsdai," is one of the most recognisable figures in modern mountaineering. He rose to global fame after completing ascents of all 14 of the world's eight-thousandmetre peaks in just six months and six days, shattering a record that had previously stood for nearly eight years.

Search and Rescue Operation Ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that rescue efforts remain active, with teams deployed to the high-altitude zone despite the significant risks posed by unstable snow conditions and the threat of further avalanches. The identities of those recovered have not yet been officially disclosed as operations continue.

The mountaineering community worldwide has been gripped with concern following the news, with tributes and messages of hope flooding in for Purja and the others involved in the tragedy.

A Giant of Modern Mountaineering

Purja, who was born in Nepal and later served as a member of the British Special Boat Service, has inspired millions with his extraordinary achievements in high-altitude climbing. His record-breaking 2019 campaign, known as Project Possible, cemented his status as one of the greatest mountaineers of his generation.

Purja completed all 14 eight-thousanders in six months and six days in 2019

He is a former member of the British Special Boat Service elite military unit

His feats were documented in a widely viewed Netflix documentary

As recovery teams press forward under extremely challenging conditions, families and supporters of those involved are anxiously awaiting further updates. Authorities have urged the public to await official confirmation of identities and further details as the situation continues to develop.

The mountaineering world holds its breath as rescue teams work tirelessly in one of the most unforgiving environments on earth.

Further updates are expected as search operations progress and conditions on the mountain allow teams greater access to the affected area.