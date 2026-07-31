Opposition Leader Premadasa Calls on United States to Sustain Support for Sri Lanka's Economic Comeback

Premadasa Engages US Officials Over Post-Crisis Recovery Assistance

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has appealed to the United States to maintain its support for Sri Lanka as the island nation continues its gradual recovery from one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history.

Premadasa made the appeal during discussions with US officials, emphasising the critical role that international partnerships play in stabilising Sri Lanka's economy and restoring public confidence following years of financial turmoil that brought the country to its knees.

A Nation Still Finding Its Footing

Sri Lanka has been navigating a painful road to economic recovery after the 2022 crisis, which triggered crippling shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods, while the country's foreign reserves were almost entirely depleted. The nation subsequently entered into a bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund and has been working to restructure its substantial foreign debt.

Against this backdrop, Premadasa stressed that continued backing from Washington would be vital to sustaining the momentum of recovery and ensuring that ordinary Sri Lankans feel the benefits of economic stabilisation.

Bilateral Ties in Focus

The Opposition Leader's outreach to the United States underscores the broader importance that Sri Lankan political leaders across party lines place on maintaining strong bilateral relations with major global powers during this delicate period.

Sri Lanka has been seeking support from multiple international partners as part of its economic reform agenda.

The United States has historically been among the countries providing development assistance and trade partnerships to Sri Lanka.

The appeal comes at a time when Sri Lanka is also working to balance its relationships with regional powers including India and China.

Premadasa's move signals that the opposition remains actively engaged in international diplomacy, seeking to position itself as a credible partner to foreign governments regardless of which party holds the reins of government domestically.

Hopes Pinned on International Solidarity

With Sri Lanka still working through the conditions attached to its IMF programme and striving to rebuild investor confidence, the appeal to the US reflects a widely shared sentiment among Sri Lankan leaders — that sustained international goodwill and financial cooperation remain indispensable ingredients for a lasting recovery.

Observers note that such high-level engagement with Washington could also open doors to greater trade opportunities and development financing, both of which would provide a meaningful boost to a population that has endured considerable economic hardship over recent years.