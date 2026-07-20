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Met Department Warns of Widespread Showers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western Provinces

20 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Met Department Warns of Widespread Showers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western Provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 20 July 2026, cautioning residents across several provinces and districts to expect multiple spells of rain throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the advisory, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Monday, several spells of showers are anticipated across a broad stretch of the island. The provinces and districts expected to experience wet conditions include:

  • Western Province
  • Sabaragamuwa Province
  • North-Western Province
  • Kandy District
  • Nuwara-Eliya District
  • Galle District
  • Matara District

Thundershowers Possible

The meteorological authority has indicated that showers in some of these areas could develop into thundershowers, urging the public to remain vigilant, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or commuting during peak hours.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with the latest bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology and to take necessary precautions ahead of any heavy downpours.

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H
Hashini Madushani 20 Jul 2026

finally they warn before and not after the flood no

R
Roshan Bandara 20 Jul 2026

same same, last time they said clear skies then my whole road was underwater

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