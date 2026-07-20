Met Department Warns of Widespread Showers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western Provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 20 July 2026, cautioning residents across several provinces and districts to expect multiple spells of rain throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the advisory, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Monday, several spells of showers are anticipated across a broad stretch of the island. The provinces and districts expected to experience wet conditions include:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-Western Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Galle District

Matara District

Thundershowers Possible

The meteorological authority has indicated that showers in some of these areas could develop into thundershowers, urging the public to remain vigilant, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or commuting during peak hours.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with the latest bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology and to take necessary precautions ahead of any heavy downpours.

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