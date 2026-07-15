SJB Challenges Justification for Cancelling President's State Visit to France

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has questioned the government's decision to cancel President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's official State visit to France, arguing that the cancellation of a visa for a single delegation member did not warrant scrapping the entire trip.

MP Rahuman Raises Concerns

SJB Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahuman made the remarks in response to the government's explanation for pulling out of the high-profile diplomatic visit. The MP argued that the refusal of a visa to one member of the presidential delegation should not have been sufficient grounds to abandon the State visit altogether, suggesting the decision reflected poorly on Sri Lanka's diplomatic standing.

Rahuman's comments have added fresh political pressure on the National People's Power administration to provide a more transparent and satisfactory account of the circumstances surrounding the cancellation.

Cabinet Spokesman Points to Ongoing Consultations

Cabinet spokesman Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, responding to the growing controversy, indicated that consultations between Sri Lanka and France are currently underway. He stopped short of providing further details regarding the nature of those discussions or whether a rescheduled visit was being considered.

Diplomatic Questions Linger

The episode has drawn considerable attention within political circles in Colombo, with opposition parties scrutinising the government's handling of what should have been a significant moment in Sri Lanka's bilateral engagement with France. A State visit of this nature typically carries substantial diplomatic and economic weight, and its cancellation has raised questions about the preparedness and coordination of the President's foreign affairs office.

No official confirmation has yet been made regarding when or whether the State visit to France will be rescheduled.