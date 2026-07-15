All 21 Dead in Negombo Prison Riot Were Remand Prisoners, Not Convicted Inmates, Says Department of Prisons

Remand Suspects Account for All Fatalities in Deadly Negombo Prison Unrest

The Department of Prisons has confirmed that every one of the 21 inmates who lost their lives during the recent riot at Negombo Prison were remand suspects awaiting trial, with no convicted prisoners among the dead.

A senior prisons official made the disclosure on Tuesday, shedding new light on the profile of those caught up in the deadly unrest that has drawn widespread public attention and raised urgent questions about conditions inside Sri Lanka's overcrowded prison system.

Majority of the Wounded Also Remand Prisoners

Beyond the fatalities, officials indicated that the vast majority of inmates who sustained injuries during the riot were also non-convicts — individuals who had been remanded in custody while their cases remained before the courts.

The revelation underscores a long-standing concern among legal and human rights advocates in Sri Lanka: that remand prisoners, who are technically innocent until proven guilty, often bear a disproportionate burden of the dangers and hardships associated with the country's severely strained prison infrastructure.

Questions Raised Over Prison Conditions

Sri Lanka's prisons have for years been flagged for critical overcrowding, with facilities such as Negombo operating well beyond their intended capacity. Critics argue that such conditions create volatile environments where outbreaks of violence become increasingly difficult to prevent.

All 21 prisoners killed during the riot were remand suspects, not convicted individuals

The wounded population was similarly dominated by non-convicted inmates

The Department of Prisons confirmed the details through a senior official statement

The Negombo Prison riot has prompted calls from civil society groups and opposition politicians for an independent inquiry into the incident, with demands for accountability over how the situation was allowed to escalate to such a fatal degree.

Authorities have not yet released a comprehensive statement detailing the sequence of events that triggered the unrest, and investigations are reported to be ongoing. Further findings are expected to be presented to the relevant government ministries in due course.

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