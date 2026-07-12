Interdicted Finance Ministry Official Found Dead Amid $2.5 Million Cyber Fraud Investigation

Further details have emerged surrounding the death of a Finance Ministry official who had been interdicted in connection with an alleged cyber fraud scheme worth approximately 2.5 million US dollars, authorities confirmed.

Official Under Scrutiny at Time of Death

The deceased had been placed under interdiction — a formal suspension from duties pending disciplinary or legal proceedings — following allegations linking the individual to a significant cyber fraud operation that had drawn the attention of both financial regulators and law enforcement agencies in Sri Lanka.

The case had raised serious concerns within government circles regarding the integrity of public officials and the vulnerability of state financial systems to sophisticated digital crimes.

Investigation Ongoing

Investigators are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the official's death, with authorities yet to make a definitive public statement on whether foul play is suspected or whether the death is being treated as natural or otherwise.

The cyber fraud at the centre of the investigation is alleged to have involved the illegal siphoning of funds amounting to roughly 2.5 million US dollars, a sum that has prompted urgent scrutiny of internal controls within the Finance Ministry.

Broader Implications for Public Sector Accountability

The incident has once again brought the issue of cybersecurity and financial accountability within Sri Lanka's public institutions into sharp focus. Analysts and civil society groups have long called for stronger oversight mechanisms to prevent the misuse of state resources by those in positions of trust.

Further developments in both the fraud investigation and the inquiry into the official's death are expected as authorities continue their work. Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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