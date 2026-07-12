Anura Karunathilaka Takes Oath as Sri Lanka's New Energy Minister

Anura Karunathilaka has been sworn in as Sri Lanka's new Minister of Energy, marking a fresh appointment to one of the country's most critical Cabinet portfolios.

The ceremony saw Karunathilaka formally assume responsibilities over the energy sector, which remains a focal point of national attention as Sri Lanka continues to navigate challenges surrounding power generation, fuel supply, and the transition toward renewable energy sources.

The Energy Ministry oversees key institutions central to the daily lives of Sri Lankans, including the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, both of which have faced significant scrutiny in recent years amid the country's broader economic difficulties.

Karunathilaka's appointment is expected to bring renewed focus to ongoing efforts to stabilise and modernise the nation's energy infrastructure. Sri Lanka has been working to expand its renewable energy capacity, reduce dependence on costly fossil fuel imports, and ensure consistent electricity supply across the island.

Further details regarding the priorities and policy directions of the newly appointed minister are expected to emerge in the coming days as he settles into the role and engages with officials and stakeholders within the energy sector.