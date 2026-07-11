SLPP Slams Proposed Retirement Age Extension for Judges, Urges Opposition Unity

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has strongly condemned the government's reported plan to extend the retirement age of judges, labelling the move as "shameful" and calling on all opposition parties to stand together in resistance against it.

A Move Seen as Undermining Judicial Independence

The SLPP, Sri Lanka's main opposition force, voiced serious concern over what it described as a politically motivated attempt to interfere with the independence of the judiciary. Party representatives argued that extending the retirement age of sitting judges at the government's discretion sets a dangerous precedent for the country's legal institutions.

The party stressed that the judiciary must remain free from executive influence, and that any measure which allows the ruling administration to effectively prolong the tenure of judges raises fundamental questions about the separation of powers enshrined in the Sri Lankan Constitution.

Call for a Unified Opposition Front

In a notable departure from its usual stance, the SLPP reached across political divides, urging all opposition parties — regardless of ideological differences — to form a united front against the proposed amendment.

The SLPP characterised the government's reported move as "shameful," insisting that no administration should be permitted to manipulate judicial appointments or tenures for political advantage.

Party officials emphasised that protecting the integrity of Sri Lanka's courts is not a partisan issue, but a matter of national importance that demands a collective response from all those who value democratic governance and rule of law.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

As of the time of reporting, the government had not issued a formal public response to the SLPP's criticism. The proposal to extend the retirement age of judges has not yet been officially tabled in Parliament, though reports of the plan have already triggered significant political debate.

Legal analysts and civil society groups are expected to weigh in on the matter as further details emerge, with many observers closely watching how the government chooses to proceed given the mounting opposition pressure.

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