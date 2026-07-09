Sajith Distances Himself from Kaushalya's Claims Over SJB Party Appointments

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa has publicly stated that he was unaware of any authority held by MP Kaushalya to make decisions regarding positions within the party, raising fresh questions about internal discipline and chain of command within the main opposition party.

Leader Caught Off Guard

Speaking to reporters, Premadasa made clear that the power to determine party appointments and positions rests with the party leadership, and that he had no knowledge of Kaushalya being vested with such decision-making authority. His remarks suggest a notable disconnect between statements made by the MP and the official position of the party hierarchy.

"I was not aware that Ms. Kaushalya had the authority to decide positions within our party," Premadasa said bluntly, signalling his disapproval of any unauthorised pronouncements made on behalf of the SJB.

Internal Tensions Surface

The statement comes amid growing scrutiny over how the SJB manages internal affairs, particularly as the party seeks to present a unified front ahead of future political contests. Public disagreements of this nature risk undermining the opposition's credibility at a time when cohesion is considered critical.

Political observers in Colombo noted that Premadasa's remarks were unusually direct, pointing to a degree of frustration within the leadership over members appearing to speak beyond their designated roles.

Party Discipline Under the Spotlight

The SJB has faced periodic internal friction since its formation, and incidents such as this one tend to draw attention to questions of party governance and the boundaries of authority among its members and parliamentarians.

It remains to be seen whether the party leadership will take any formal steps following Premadasa's public clarification, or whether the matter will be resolved through internal discussions away from the public eye.

No official response from MP Kaushalya had been issued at the time of reporting.