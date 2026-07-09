Parliament Passes Money Laundering Amendment Bill With Special Majority

Sri Lanka's Parliament has taken a significant legislative step in the fight against financial crime, with the Speaker announcing that the Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill has been successfully passed at its Second Reading with a special majority.

A Landmark Vote in the Legislature

The passage of the bill with a special majority signals broad cross-party support for strengthening the country's legal framework against money laundering. A special majority, which requires the backing of more than a simple parliamentary majority, reflects the heightened importance lawmakers have placed on this particular piece of legislation.

Strengthening Financial Crime Laws

The amendment to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is expected to bring Sri Lanka's legal provisions more in line with international standards, a move that is widely regarded as critical for the country's standing with global financial regulatory bodies.

Strengthening anti-money laundering legislation has been a key priority for Sri Lanka as the country works to rebuild its economic credibility and restore confidence among international investors and financial institutions following recent economic challenges.

Significance for Sri Lanka

The successful passage of this bill is likely to be welcomed by international watchdogs and financial oversight bodies that monitor compliance with global anti-money laundering protocols. Analysts have noted that robust legislative action in this area can positively influence Sri Lanka's relationships with multilateral lenders and foreign partners.

Further details regarding the specific provisions introduced through the amendment and its implementation timeline are expected to be made available by the relevant authorities in the coming days.