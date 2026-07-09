Nearly 300 Buddhist Monks Named in Abuse Allegations as Senior Prelate Hits Back with Defamation Claims

A mounting controversy has gripped Sri Lanka's Buddhist establishment as allegations of abuse have been levelled against nearly 300 monks, even as a senior prelate has dismissed the claims as deliberate defamation targeting the clergy.

Scale of Allegations Raises Alarm

The sheer volume of monks named in the abuse claims has sent shockwaves through religious and civil society circles, with critics calling for a transparent and independent investigation into the matter. The allegations, which span a broad cross-section of the monastic community, have reignited long-standing debates about accountability and oversight within Sri Lanka's Buddhist institutions.

Advocacy groups and survivors have urged authorities not to allow institutional standing or religious prestige to shield individuals from scrutiny. Many observers note that the scale of the reported allegations makes it increasingly difficult for religious leadership to dismiss the matter as isolated incidents or malicious rumour.

Senior Prelate Denounces Claims

A prominent Buddhist prelate has pushed back strongly against the allegations, characterising the wave of accusations as a coordinated campaign of defamation aimed at discrediting the Sangha — the community of Buddhist monks. The prelate called on the public to exercise caution and not to rush to judgement, arguing that the reputation of the entire monastic order was being unfairly tarnished.

The allegations have been framed by critics as an attack on Buddhism itself, a characterisation that rights advocates say is being used to deflect legitimate calls for accountability.

Calls for Independent Inquiry

Civil society organisations have called on the government and relevant religious bodies to establish a formal, independent mechanism to examine each allegation thoroughly and impartially. They argue that victims deserve to be heard without fear of reprisal and that religious authority must never be used as a shield against due process.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka, where Buddhism holds a constitutionally recognised foremost place and the clergy wields considerable social and political influence. Observers warn that failure to address the allegations credibly risks deepening public mistrust in both religious institutions and the state bodies responsible for upholding justice.

As the debate intensifies, pressure continues to mount on both religious authorities and government officials to respond with urgency, transparency, and a firm commitment to the protection of those who may have suffered harm.

Related Video