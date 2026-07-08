Sri Lanka Plans to Convert Hospital into Prison Facility Following Deadly Welikade Riot

Government Responds to Prison Crisis After Fatal Unrest

Sri Lankan authorities have announced plans to convert a hospital building into a prison facility, a decision prompted by the deadly riot that recently broke out at the Welikade maximum security prison in Colombo.

The move reflects the growing pressure on Sri Lanka's prison system, which has long struggled with severe overcrowding. Officials believe repurposing the hospital structure will help ease the strain on existing detention facilities and reduce the conditions that contributed to the violent outbreak.

Riot Claims Lives, Exposes Systemic Failures

The riot, which resulted in fatalities, drew widespread attention to the deteriorating state of Sri Lanka's correctional institutions. Overcrowding has been identified as a key factor behind the unrest, with the prison population far exceeding the capacity that facilities were originally designed to hold.

The incident has reignited calls from human rights advocates and legal experts for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's prison management policies, including measures to reduce the number of remand prisoners awaiting trial.

Conversion Plan Aims to Expand Capacity

By transforming the hospital building into an operational prison facility, the government aims to:

Increase the total number of available detention spaces across the country

Reduce dangerous levels of overcrowding in existing prisons

Minimise the risk of further violent incidents within the correctional system

Authorities have not yet disclosed a detailed timeline for the conversion project or the estimated cost involved. Further announcements regarding the specific location and capacity of the new facility are expected in the coming weeks.

Calls for Broader Reform Continue

While the conversion plan addresses the immediate capacity crisis, critics argue that a long-term solution will require deeper structural reforms. Legal observers have pointed to the high number of individuals held on remand — many awaiting trial for extended periods — as a significant driver of prison overcrowding in Sri Lanka.

The government has yet to outline any broader policy measures that would accompany the conversion initiative, leaving questions about the sustainability of the approach unanswered.