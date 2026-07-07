Sri Lanka Set to Launch Electric Railway Project in 2025 Across Three Key Routes
A New Era for Public Transport
Sri Lanka is poised to take a landmark step forward in modernising its public transportation infrastructure, with the government set to begin work on an electric railway project next year spanning three routes across the island.
Electrification on Three Routes
The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Mass Media has confirmed that initial steps toward introducing an electric railway service will be undertaken in the coming year, marking a significant shift away from the country's ageing diesel-powered rail network. The three selected routes are expected to serve some of the most heavily travelled corridors in the country, easing congestion and improving commuter efficiency.
Why This Matters for Sri Lanka
The move toward electric rail is seen as a critical component of Sri Lanka's broader efforts to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions, and bring the country's transport sector in line with modern regional standards. Electric railways are widely regarded as a cleaner, faster, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional diesel trains over the long term.
- The project marks a historic first for Sri Lanka's railway network
- Three routes have been identified for the initial phase of electrification
- The initiative aligns with the country's sustainability and energy transition goals
Looking Ahead
As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and seeks to attract foreign investment into critical infrastructure, the electric railway initiative signals a renewed commitment to long-term development. Commuters and transport analysts alike will be watching closely as the government moves forward with one of the most ambitious upgrades to the national rail system in decades.
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which 3 routes? article doesnt even say properly
finally something good. been waiting for this since forever
dont get excited, they said same thing about the highway too