Sri Lanka Prisons Department Honours Seven Officers Killed in Negombo Unrest

The Department of Prisons Sri Lanka has held a solemn ceremony to honour the memory of seven prison officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during a violent incident at the Negombo Prison.

Fallen Officers Remembered

The tribute paid by the Prisons Department reflects the gravity of the losses sustained during the unrest, which claimed the lives of officers who were performing their duties at the time of the incident. The department gathered to remember and recognise the courage and dedication of those who perished while serving the nation's correctional system.

The Negombo Prison unrest stands as one of the most tragic episodes in the history of Sri Lanka's prison service, and the commemoration served as a moment of collective reflection for staff, officials, and the families of those who lost their lives.

A Moment of National Reflection

Prison officers across the country face considerable risks in the course of their daily duties, and the deaths of these seven individuals have underscored the challenges and dangers inherent in managing Sri Lanka's correctional facilities.

The Department of Prisons used the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to the welfare of its serving officers and to ensure that the memory of those who gave their lives in the line of duty would not be forgotten.

Seven officers lost their lives during the Negombo Prison unrest

A formal tribute ceremony was held by the Department of Prisons Sri Lanka

The event honoured the sacrifice of officers who died in the line of duty

The Department of Prisons Sri Lanka pays its deepest respects to the seven officers who gave their lives in service to the nation during the Negombo Prison unrest.

The families of the fallen officers were also acknowledged during the tribute, with the department expressing its condolences and gratitude to those who have had to bear the burden of their loved ones' sacrifice in service to the country.