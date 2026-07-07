Sampath Bank Brings Google Pay to Sri Lanka, Enabling Seamless Contactless Payments for Card Users

Sampath Bank PLC has taken a landmark step in Sri Lanka's digital payments landscape by launching Google Pay for all its Mastercard and Visa Credit and Debit Cardholders, opening the door to fast, secure, and globally recognised contactless payment technology for local consumers.

A New Era for Digital Payments in Sri Lanka

The move positions Sampath Bank as a frontrunner in the country's rapidly evolving fintech space, giving its customers access to one of the world's most widely used mobile payment platforms. Google Pay allows users to make purchases simply by tapping their Android smartphones or compatible devices at payment terminals, eliminating the need to carry physical cards.

With this integration, Sampath Bank cardholders can now link their Mastercard and Visa Credit and Debit Cards to Google Pay and transact at millions of merchants worldwide that support contactless payments — both in Sri Lanka and abroad.

What This Means for Customers

The introduction of Google Pay brings a range of practical benefits for everyday banking customers:

Faster checkouts at retail stores and supermarkets through tap-to-pay technology

Enhanced security through tokenisation, which protects actual card details during transactions

Convenient access to both credit and debit card functionality from a single mobile device

Compatibility with a broad network of local and international merchants accepting contactless payments

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Cashless Economy

This development comes at a time when Sri Lanka is increasingly pushing towards a cashless economy, with both government institutions and private sector banks investing in digital infrastructure. By partnering with Google Pay, Sampath Bank is aligning itself with global payment standards while catering to the growing demand among Sri Lankan consumers for more convenient and modern banking solutions.

The launch reflects Sampath Bank's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial services that keep pace with international developments in digital banking.

Eligible Sampath Bank Mastercard and Visa cardholders are encouraged to set up Google Pay through the Google Wallet application on their Android devices and link their cards to begin enjoying the benefits of contactless payments immediately.