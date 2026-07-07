Death Toll Rises to 27 in Negombo Prison Riot as Sri Lanka Launches Judicial Inquiry

The death toll from a violent riot at Negombo Prison has climbed to 27, prompting Sri Lankan authorities to order a formal judicial investigation into one of the most deadly prison disturbances the country has witnessed in recent memory.

Deadly Unrest Behind Bars

The riot, which erupted at the Negombo remand facility located north of Colombo, quickly spiralled into a large-scale violent confrontation among inmates. The incident resulted in a significant loss of life, with the confirmed death toll reaching 27, while a number of other prisoners are reported to have sustained injuries during the chaos.

Negombo Prison, which serves as a remand centre, has long faced serious concerns over overcrowding — a systemic problem plaguing Sri Lanka's prison network. Authorities are now under intense pressure to explain how the situation deteriorated so rapidly and with such fatal consequences.

Government Orders Judicial Probe

In response to the scale of the tragedy, the Sri Lankan government has directed that a judicial inquiry be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the riot. The probe is expected to examine the sequence of events that triggered the unrest, the adequacy of the security response, and the broader conditions within the facility.

The decision to appoint a judicial-level investigation signals the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the incident, particularly given the high number of fatalities involved.

Longstanding Issues in Sri Lanka's Prison System

Sri Lanka's prisons have historically operated well beyond their intended capacity, housing far more inmates than the facilities were designed to accommodate. Rights advocates have repeatedly warned that such conditions create an environment where tensions among prisoners can escalate rapidly and violently.

Severe overcrowding across remand and convicted prisoner facilities

Limited resources for prison management and rehabilitation

Recurring incidents of unrest and violence in detention centres

The Negombo riot is expected to reignite debate among lawmakers, human rights organisations, and the public about the urgent need for meaningful prison reform in Sri Lanka. Calls for improved conditions, better staffing levels, and a reduction in the remand population are likely to grow louder in the wake of this tragedy.

Investigation Ongoing

Security forces and prison officials have since restored order at the facility. The judicial inquiry is anticipated to begin proceedings in the coming days, with its findings expected to inform both potential legal accountability and longer-term policy decisions regarding the management of Sri Lanka's correctional institutions.

Families of the deceased are awaiting further information from authorities, while the government faces mounting scrutiny over its handling of prison conditions across the island.

Related Video