Negombo Prison Riot Death Toll Climbs to 27 as Another Inmate Succumbs to Injuries

The death toll from the violent clash at Negombo Prison has risen to 27, after another injured inmate died while receiving medical treatment at hospital, authorities have confirmed.

Death Toll Continues to Rise

The latest fatality brings the total number of deaths resulting from the prison disturbance to 27, as officials continue to monitor the condition of those who sustained injuries during the incident. The death of the inmate, who had been undergoing hospital treatment following the clash, marks yet another grim addition to what has already become one of Sri Lanka's deadliest prison incidents in recent memory.

Ongoing Concern for Remaining Injured

Authorities remain on high alert as a number of other injured inmates continue to receive medical attention. Concerns persist that the death toll could rise further depending on the condition of those still hospitalised.

The Negombo Prison clash has sent shockwaves through the country, prompting urgent calls from civil society groups and human rights organisations for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the violence.

Calls for Accountability

The incident has reignited longstanding debates surrounding prison conditions in Sri Lanka, including concerns over:

Severe overcrowding in correctional facilities across the island

Inadequate resources and staffing within the prison system

The need for urgent reforms to ensure the safety and welfare of inmates

Prison officials have yet to issue a comprehensive statement detailing the sequence of events that triggered the deadly confrontation.

The government is expected to face mounting pressure to address systemic issues within Sri Lanka's prison infrastructure as the nation mourns the lives lost in the Negombo tragedy. Further updates are anticipated as investigations into the incident progress.

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