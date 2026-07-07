CAA Seals Peliyagoda Warehouse After Discovery of Over 4.2 Million Kilograms of Expired Sugar

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken swift enforcement action, sealing a warehouse in Peliyagoda following the discovery of more than 4.2 million kilograms of expired sugar stored on the premises.

Large-Scale Raid Uncovers Alarming Stock

Authorities moved to seal the facility after inspectors uncovered the massive quantity of out-of-date sugar during a targeted raid on the Peliyagoda warehouse. The sheer volume of the expired product has raised serious concerns among consumer protection officials about the potential risk to public health had the stock entered the market.

CAA Takes Action to Protect Consumers

The Consumer Affairs Authority, which is mandated to safeguard the rights and interests of Sri Lankan consumers, acted promptly upon identifying the violations. The sealing of the warehouse prevents any further movement or distribution of the expired goods until a formal investigation is concluded.

Storing and potentially distributing expired food products of this scale poses a significant threat to public health and is a serious breach of consumer protection laws.

Concerns Over Market Distribution

Investigators are now working to determine how such an enormous quantity of expired sugar came to be stored at the facility, and whether any portion of the stock had already been distributed to retailers or wholesalers across the country. Authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility of further arrests or legal proceedings against those responsible for operating the warehouse.

Members of the public are urged to check the expiry dates on all sugar and food products purchased and to report any suspicions of expired goods being sold to the Consumer Affairs Authority immediately.

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