Gurbaz's GSL Deal Sparks Questions Over LPL Withdrawal

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's decision to pull out of the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL) has come under renewed scrutiny following the Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter's signing with a team in the Gulf Super League (GSL), raising eyebrows among cricket observers and tournament officials alike.

A Withdrawal That Raised Eyebrows

Gurbaz had been expected to feature in the upcoming edition of Sri Lanka's flagship T20 franchise competition, but his sudden withdrawal left organisers and fans puzzled. At the time, no official reason was provided for his absence, leaving the door open for speculation about the circumstances surrounding his exit.

The situation has since taken on a new dimension after the Afghan star confirmed his participation in the Gulf Super League, a rival T20 competition. For many, the timing of the two announcements has been difficult to ignore.

Clash of Competitions

The back-to-back nature of his LPL withdrawal and his GSL commitment has prompted serious questions about whether Gurbaz had already agreed to terms with a GSL franchise before formally stepping away from his LPL obligations. Such a sequence of events, if confirmed, could have implications for player contract protocols and inter-league agreements governing international T20 tournaments.

Cricket administrators in Sri Lanka are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, as the LPL continues its efforts to attract top global talent and maintain its standing as one of Asia's premier franchise leagues.

Gurbaz's Rising Profile

The 22-year-old Gurbaz has established himself as one of Afghanistan's most dynamic batting talents in recent years, earning recognition across multiple T20 leagues worldwide. His explosive performances at the top of the order have made him a sought-after commodity in franchise cricket circuits, which may explain the intense competition between leagues for his signature.

However, the manner in which his LPL exit was handled has left officials with lingering concerns about transparency and the broader challenge of managing player availability across an increasingly crowded global T20 calendar.

Bigger Picture for Franchise Cricket

The episode highlights a growing tension within the world of franchise cricket, where an ever-expanding array of leagues competes for the same pool of elite players. For a tournament like the LPL, which relies heavily on international star power to draw viewership and sponsorship, last-minute withdrawals of this nature carry significant consequences.

Sri Lanka Cricket and LPL organisers are yet to issue a formal statement regarding Gurbaz's withdrawal or any potential action arising from the circumstances of his departure. As the situation continues to develop, all eyes will be on how the relevant cricket bodies choose to respond.