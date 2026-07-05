Udara's Maiden Test Century Puts Sri Lanka Firmly in Driver's Seat Against West Indies

Sri Lanka have seized firm control in their Test encounter against West Indies, with young batsman Udara delivering a stunning maiden century that has shifted the balance decisively in the islanders' favour.

A Star is Born

The innings was nothing short of a masterclass from the Sri Lankan youngster, who showcased composure and technique well beyond his years to register his first Test hundred at the highest level of the game. The knock drew widespread admiration from cricket fans across the island and the Caribbean alike.

Udara's innings provided Sri Lanka with the platform they needed to post a commanding total, putting the West Indies batting lineup under considerable pressure as the match progressed into its critical stages.

Sri Lanka's Dominant Position

The performance comes as a significant boost for the Sri Lankan camp, which has been looking to blood new talent and build a competitive Test side capable of challenging top nations across all conditions. A century on the road, particularly in the Caribbean, is widely regarded as one of the toughest achievements in Test cricket.

The West Indies, playing at home, now face the daunting task of overcoming a well-set Sri Lanka side buoyed by the confidence of their young star's breakthrough performance.

What This Means for Sri Lanka Cricket

For Sri Lankan supporters, Udara's century represents a welcome injection of optimism at a time when the national side has been actively seeking reliable contributors in the batting order. His ability to anchor the innings under pressure will give selectors plenty to consider for future assignments.

With Sri Lanka now in command, all eyes will be on whether the touring side can press home their advantage and push for victory in what has proven to be an enthralling Test contest in the Caribbean.

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