Two Dead, Dozens Wounded After Violent Clash Erupts Inside Negombo Prison

A violent confrontation between two rival groups of inmates at Negombo Prison has left two people dead and more than 30 others injured, authorities confirmed today.

Clash Breaks Out Between Inmate Factions

The incident unfolded inside the Negombo Prison facility when tensions between two groups of prisoners escalated into open conflict. The clashes resulted in fatal injuries for two inmates, while over thirty others sustained wounds of varying severity during the altercation.

Casualties and Response

The injured prisoners were attended to following the incident, though further details regarding the condition of the wounded and the circumstances that triggered the confrontation have not yet been fully disclosed by prison officials.

Negombo Prison, located in the Western Province, has now become the scene of one of the more serious incidents of inmate violence reported at a Sri Lankan correctional facility in recent times.

Calls for Inquiry

The incident is expected to raise fresh questions about safety, overcrowding, and the management of rival factions within Sri Lanka's prison system. Authorities are yet to officially announce whether a formal investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the deadly clash.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops and officials release additional information.

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