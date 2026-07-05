Sri Lanka Air Force Achieves Milestone with Maiden Flight of Upgraded Kfir C12 Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka has reached a significant milestone in its defence aviation history, successfully completing the first flight of its upgraded Kfir C12 fighter aircraft, marking a major step forward in the modernisation of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

A New Chapter in Sri Lankan Air Power

The upgraded Kfir C12 took to the skies in what defence observers are describing as a landmark moment for the island nation's military aviation capabilities. The successful maiden flight signals the completion of a substantial upgrade programme aimed at extending the operational life and enhancing the combat effectiveness of Sri Lanka's existing Kfir fleet.

The Kfir, originally a Israeli-designed delta-wing multi-role combat aircraft, has been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's air combat strength for a number of years. The C12 upgrade represents a modernised variant, incorporating advanced avionics, improved weapons systems, and enhanced overall performance characteristics.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Defence Sector

For Sri Lanka, maintaining a credible air defence capability remains a strategic priority. The successful upgrade and test flight of the Kfir C12 demonstrates the Air Force's commitment to sustaining and advancing its fast jet fleet without the considerable expense of procuring entirely new aircraft.

The Kfir C12 features modernised avionics compared to earlier variants

The upgrade programme extends the combat aircraft's operational service life

Enhanced weapons integration capabilities form part of the improvements

The achievement reflects ongoing investment in Sri Lanka's defence readiness

Building Institutional Capability

The completion of this upgrade and the successful first flight are widely seen as a reflection of growing technical expertise within Sri Lanka's defence establishment. Such programmes not only strengthen national security but also contribute to building indigenous knowledge and skills within the armed forces and associated technical communities.

The Sri Lanka Air Force has not yet released a detailed official statement outlining the full scope of the upgrade programme or the timeline for returning the upgraded aircraft to active operational service, but the maiden flight itself stands as a clear indicator that the programme is progressing successfully.

Defence analysts and aviation enthusiasts across the country have welcomed the development as a proud moment for Sri Lankan military aviation, underlining the nation's resolve to maintain a capable and modern air defence force well into the future.

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