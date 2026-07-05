Revised Bus Fares to Kick In Sunday as Operators Flag Calculation Concerns

Sri Lanka's revised bus fare structure is set to take effect from Sunday, July 6, following a formal announcement by the National Transport Commission (NTC), but the Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association (LPBOA) has raised concerns over the methodology used to calculate the new rates.

New Fares Come Into Force

Commuters across the island will begin paying the updated fares starting this weekend, as the government moves ahead with the revised pricing structure for public bus services. The change affects both short and long-distance routes operated by private bus services nationwide.

Operators Raise Red Flags

Despite the imminent rollout, the LPBOA has voiced serious reservations about the way in which the new fare rates were determined. The association has questioned the calculation process, suggesting that the figures arrived at do not adequately reflect the true operational costs faced by private bus operators on a daily basis.

Bus owners have long argued that rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance expenses, and other overhead costs must be more accurately factored into any fare revision in order for the sector to remain financially viable.

Impact on Daily Commuters

For millions of Sri Lankans who depend on private buses as their primary mode of transport, the fare revision will have a direct impact on household budgets, particularly among low and middle-income commuters travelling to work, school, and markets each day.

The government has indicated that the revision was necessary to address longstanding demands from the transport sector, which has been under financial pressure in recent years. However, the dispute between regulators and operators over the calculation methodology suggests that tensions within the industry are far from resolved.

Passengers are advised to familiarise themselves with the updated fare tables, which are expected to be displayed at bus stands and on vehicles ahead of Sunday's implementation.

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