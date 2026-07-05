Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Presses On With Hunger Strike From Hospital Bed

Former Sri Lankan intelligence chief Suresh Sallay is continuing his hunger strike while receiving treatment at a hospital, maintaining his protest despite concerns over his deteriorating health.

Sallay, who once headed the State Intelligence Service (SIS), launched the hunger strike as a form of protest, and has shown no signs of abandoning his stance even as medical staff attend to his condition in a hospital setting.

A High-Profile Detainee Taking a Stand

The former intelligence chief's hunger strike has drawn considerable attention given his prominent background in Sri Lanka's national security apparatus. Sallay served at the highest levels of the country's intelligence community, making his current circumstances a matter of significant public interest.

Authorities have been monitoring the situation closely as the hunger strike continues to raise questions about the conditions and treatment of high-profile detainees in Sri Lanka's legal system.

Health Concerns Mount

Medical personnel are reported to be keeping a close watch on Sallay's physical condition as a prolonged hunger strike carries serious health risks. His decision to persist with the protest while hospitalised underscores the depth of his grievances, though the specific demands driving his action remain a central point of discussion among observers and legal circles.

The development is being watched carefully by political commentators and human rights advocates alike, as it shines a spotlight on broader questions surrounding detention, due process, and the treatment of former state officials facing legal proceedings in Sri Lanka.

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