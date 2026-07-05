China Set to Restart Funding for Central Expressway as Revised Deal Nears Finalisation

China is preparing to resume financing for Sri Lanka's Central Expressway project, with officials indicating that a revised agreement between the two countries is expected to be concluded in the near future, according to reports from the Sri Lanka Mirror.

A Long-Delayed Project Back on Track

The Central Expressway, one of Sri Lanka's most significant infrastructure undertakings, has faced prolonged delays in recent years, largely due to financing complications stemming from the island nation's severe economic crisis. The project's resumption signals a renewed commitment from Beijing to support Sri Lanka's infrastructure development ambitions.

Chinese funding for the expressway had been stalled amid broader uncertainty surrounding Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process, which followed the country's unprecedented sovereign default in 2022. The anticipated revival of the financing arrangement marks a notable step forward for a project considered critical to connecting the country's hill country and western regions.

Revised Agreement in the Works

Authorities are now working towards finalising a revised financing agreement that is expected to reflect updated terms acceptable to both the Sri Lankan government and its Chinese counterparts. Officials have expressed optimism that the agreement will be concluded soon, paving the way for construction activities to advance without further interruption.

The Central Expressway is designed to significantly reduce travel time between Colombo and the central highlands, easing congestion on existing road networks and boosting economic connectivity for inland communities.

Broader Economic Implications

The resumption of Chinese financing comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to stabilise its economy and attract renewed investment. Restarting a flagship infrastructure project of this scale is likely to be welcomed as a confidence-building measure, both domestically and in international investment circles.

The Central Expressway is one of Sri Lanka's largest road infrastructure projects

Financing had been suspended amid the country's debt crisis and restructuring talks

A revised agreement between Sri Lanka and China is expected to be signed soon

The project aims to improve connectivity between the western coast and the central highlands

As Sri Lanka continues its recovery from its worst economic downturn in modern history, infrastructure projects backed by foreign financing are seen as vital to restoring growth momentum and improving the quality of life for citizens across the country.

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