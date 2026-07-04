Sri Lankan Racing Star Yevan David Storms Formula 3 Podium at Historic Silverstone Circuit

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Motorsport

Sri Lanka has reason to celebrate on the international motorsport stage, as young racing driver Yevan David secured a podium finish in Formula 3 competition at the iconic Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom.

A Performance to Remember

David's podium result marks a significant achievement not only for the driver himself but for Sri Lankan motorsport as a whole, demonstrating that local talent is more than capable of competing and excelling at one of the sport's most prestigious junior single-seater categories.

Silverstone, which serves as the home of British motorsport and plays host to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, provided the backdrop for David's impressive showing — making the accomplishment all the more noteworthy on such a historically celebrated stretch of tarmac.

Growing Recognition for Sri Lankan Talent

Formula 3 is widely regarded as one of the key stepping stones on the path to Formula 1, attracting highly competitive young drivers from across the globe. For a Sri Lankan driver to claim a podium position at this level is a proud milestone for the island nation's sporting community.

David's result is expected to draw fresh attention to Sri Lanka's growing presence in international motorsport, inspiring a new generation of aspiring racers back home.

Yevan David's podium finish at Silverstone stands as one of the most notable achievements by a Sri Lankan in international circuit racing in recent memory.

Sri Lanka will be closely watching David's progress as the Formula 3 season continues, hopeful that this podium is just the beginning of a bright and storied career on the world stage.