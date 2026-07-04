Sri Lanka Customs Smashes First-Half Revenue Target with Rs. 1.37 Trillion Collection

Sri Lanka Customs has delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year, collecting Rs. 1.3737 trillion in revenue up to June 30, surpassing its set target for the period.

A Milestone Achievement for State Revenue

The impressive collection marks a significant milestone for the Customs Department, which plays a central role in generating government revenue through duties and levies on imported and exported goods. Exceeding the first-half target signals a positive trajectory for the country's broader fiscal recovery efforts.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

The result comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the island nation continues its path toward economic stabilisation following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Strong customs revenue directly supports the government's ability to meet its obligations under the International Monetary Fund programme and fund essential public services.

Customs revenue remains one of the most reliable pillars of state income, covering import duties, Value Added Tax on imports, and other border levies. A robust collection figure in the first six months of the year bodes well for annual targets and signals improved trade activity at the country's ports and airports.

Looking Ahead

With the first half of the year already exceeding expectations, authorities and financial observers will be watching closely to see whether this momentum can be sustained through the remainder of the year. Consistent revenue generation will be key to maintaining Sri Lanka's fiscal discipline and supporting ongoing economic reforms.

The Sri Lanka Customs Department has not yet issued a detailed breakdown of which trade categories contributed most significantly to the surplus performance.

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