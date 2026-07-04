Prabath Jayasuriya's Udara Blazes 188 as Sri Lanka Seize Control in Second Test Against West Indies

Dominant Opening Day Sees Sri Lanka Firmly in the Driver's Seat

Sri Lanka made a commanding statement on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies, with young batsman Udara delivering a stunning innings of 188 to put the visitors firmly in control of the match.

A Masterclass Innings

Udara's remarkable knock of 188 proved to be the centrepiece of Sri Lanka's batting effort on day one, as the team looked to build on the momentum from their series campaign. The innings was a display of composure, technique and attacking intent that kept the West Indian bowlers at bay for long stretches of play.

The right-hander's contribution gave Sri Lanka a platform that will be difficult for the hosts to overcome as the match progresses. His innings, which showcased both patience and aggression at the right moments, drew admiration from cricketing observers following the contest closely.

Sri Lanka Build Commanding Position

The visitors capitalised on their strong batting display to post a highly competitive total, putting significant pressure on the West Indies ahead of their turn at the crease. Sri Lanka's team management will be particularly pleased with the manner in which the batting unit performed on a day that belonged entirely to them.

With a score built around Udara's near-double century, Sri Lanka will head into the second day with every confidence of pressing home their advantage and pushing for a result that could seal the series in their favour.

What Lies Ahead

All eyes will now turn to how the West Indies respond with the bat, as they face the daunting task of matching or surpassing Sri Lanka's imposing first-innings effort. Sri Lanka's bowlers, known for their spin-heavy attack, will be eager to make early inroads when the time comes.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be following proceedings closely as the national side looks to continue their impressive form and secure a series victory on Caribbean soil.

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