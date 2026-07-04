Lahiru Udara's Maiden Test Ton Puts Sri Lanka in Command on Day One in Antigua

Sri Lanka made a powerful statement on the opening day of their Test match against the West Indies in Antigua, with young batsman Lahiru Udara announcing himself on the international stage with a maiden Test century that put the visitors firmly in control.

Udara Rises to the Occasion

Lahiru Udara, stepping up under the pressure of Test cricket's grandest challenges, delivered a composed and authoritative innings that belied his relative inexperience at this level. His maiden Test hundred was a landmark moment not only for the player personally but also for Sri Lankan cricket, signalling the emergence of a promising new talent capable of performing away from home.

The young batsman's knock formed the backbone of Sri Lanka's batting effort throughout the day, as the tourists capitalised on their time in the middle to post a commanding position against the West Indian attack on Antiguan soil.

Sri Lanka Hold the Upper Hand

The visitors dominated proceedings from the outset, with their batsmen showing discipline and determination against a West Indies bowling lineup that struggled to make the breakthroughs it needed at regular intervals. Sri Lanka's measured approach allowed them to build substantial partnerships and press home the advantage as the day wore on.

The performance was a testament to the team's growing confidence and resilience in away conditions, qualities that have often been tested during overseas campaigns in recent years.

A Milestone to Remember

For Udara personally, the century will stand as one of the defining moments of his early career. Scoring a first Test hundred in away conditions, against an experienced West Indian side on Caribbean soil, is an achievement that will be remembered fondly by Sri Lankan cricket fans for years to come.

With three more days of play remaining, Sri Lanka will be eager to press their Day One advantage and put themselves in a position to push hard for a Test victory on foreign shores.

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