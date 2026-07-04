Lahiru Udara's Brilliant 188 Powers Sri Lanka to Commanding 338/5

Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Udara produced a breathtaking innings of 188 before falling agonisingly short of a double century, as the hosts posted a commanding total of 338 for 5 wickets on the opening day of play.

Udara Anchors Sri Lanka's Innings

The young left-hander was the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's strong batting performance, occupying the crease for an extended period and demonstrating exceptional composure and skill throughout his knock. Udara's dismissal, when it eventually came, was met with a standing ovation from the crowd, as the batsman had given them a masterclass in opening batsmanship.

Missing out on the coveted double century milestone by just 12 runs, Udara nonetheless left an indelible mark on the match with an innings that will be remembered as one of the finest by a Sri Lankan opener in recent memory.

Sri Lanka Finish Day on a Strong Note

Despite the setback of losing Udara's prized wicket, Sri Lanka were able to press forward and accumulate a highly competitive total of 338 runs for the loss of five wickets by the close of play. The remaining batsmen ensured that the momentum built by Udara was not wasted, continuing to rotate the strike and find boundaries at regular intervals.

The total of 338/5 places Sri Lanka in a dominant position heading into the next phase of play, giving their bowlers plenty of runs to work with when they take to the field.

A Day to Remember for Sri Lankan Cricket

Udara's knock of 188 is likely to rank among the highest individual scores by a Sri Lankan opener in this format, and the cricketing community across the island has been quick to heap praise on the talented batsman. His ability to anchor the innings while also scoring at a healthy rate proved to be the decisive factor in Sri Lanka's impressive first-day total.

Lahiru Udara scored 188 runs as opener

Sri Lanka posted 338 runs for the loss of 5 wickets

Udara fell just 12 runs short of a double century

Sri Lanka are well placed heading into the remainder of the match

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be hoping that Udara's outstanding contribution sets the platform for a dominant overall team performance in the days ahead.

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