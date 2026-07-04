Eateries Slash Prices on Rice, Kottu and Tea Following Gas Price Reduction

Sri Lankan diners can expect to pay less for some of their favourite meals, as the Canteen and Restaurant Owners' Association has announced a reduction in the prices of several popular food items in the wake of the recent cut in domestic gas prices.

Popular Meals to Become More Affordable

According to the association, the prices of a packet of rice, fried rice, and kottu roti will all be brought down at eateries and canteens across the country. The cost of a cup of tea is also set to decrease, offering some relief to everyday consumers who rely on roadside cafes and restaurants for their daily meals.

The price adjustments come as a direct response to the government's decision to reduce the price of liquefied petroleum gas, which is a primary cooking fuel used by a vast majority of restaurants, canteens, and food stalls throughout Sri Lanka.

Relief for Everyday Consumers

The reduction is expected to be welcomed by workers, students, and families who depend on affordable eateries for regular meals. Food prices at small restaurants and canteens have been a source of significant public concern over the past several years, as Sri Lanka navigated one of its worst economic crises in recent history.

Industry representatives have indicated that the association is committed to passing the benefit of lower operating costs directly on to customers, rather than retaining the savings as additional profit margins.

Broader Impact of the Gas Price Cut

The government's move to reduce gas prices has had a ripple effect across multiple sectors of the economy. Households and commercial establishments alike stand to benefit from the lower fuel costs, which are expected to ease inflationary pressures that have burdened Sri Lankan consumers for an extended period.

Economists and consumer rights advocates have urged the restaurant trade to ensure that price reductions are implemented consistently and transparently across all establishments, so that the benefits reach the widest possible segment of the public.

The association has called on all member restaurants and canteens to update their menus and price boards accordingly without delay.

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