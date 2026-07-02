STF Raids Kandana Property, Arrests Woman Over Illegal Weapons Cache

A 53-year-old woman has been taken into custody following a Special Task Force (STF) operation in Kandana that uncovered a cache of illegal weapons, including an unlicensed shotgun, ammunition, and swords.

Weapons Recovered During Raid

Officers from the Police Special Task Force carried out the raid at a property in the Kandana area, where they discovered the hidden arsenal. Among the items seized were an unlicensed shotgun, a quantity of ammunition, and several swords, all of which were found to be in the possession of the suspect without the required legal authorisation.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

The 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene following the discovery of the weapons. Authorities have confirmed she is being held in connection with the illegal possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons.

STF Operations Continue

The STF has been conducting targeted operations across the country as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on the illegal possession and circulation of weapons. Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity related to unlicensed weapons to the nearest police station.

The suspect is expected to be produced before the courts, and investigations into the matter are continuing.