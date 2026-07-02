Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Surpass 56,000 and Death Toll Reaches 35

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue outbreak, with the total number of confirmed cases climbing to 56,422 as of yesterday, while the death toll from the mosquito-borne illness has reached 35 this year.

A Growing Public Health Concern

The latest figures paint a troubling picture of the island's ongoing battle against dengue fever, a disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito. The rapid rise in case numbers has placed considerable pressure on health authorities and medical facilities across the country.

Dengue fever is a recurring seasonal challenge for Sri Lanka, but the scale of this year's outbreak has prompted renewed concern among public health officials and the general population alike.

What the Public Should Know

Health authorities continue to urge Sri Lankans to take preventive action to reduce the spread of the disease. Key measures recommended by officials include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes, gardens, and workplaces where mosquitoes breed

Using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing, particularly during dawn and dusk

Ensuring water storage containers are tightly covered at all times

Seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

Authorities on Alert

The Ministry of Health and relevant municipal authorities have been conducting awareness campaigns and fogging operations in high-risk areas to curb further transmission. Hospitals in affected regions have been placed on heightened alert to manage the increasing patient load.

Dengue remains one of the most significant vector-borne disease threats in Sri Lanka, and community participation is essential in bringing this outbreak under control.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to cooperate with local health teams and to report any potential mosquito breeding sites in their neighbourhoods to the relevant authorities without delay.

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