Sri Lanka's Current Account Deficit Deepens, Central Bank Data Reveals

Balance of Payments Under Fresh Pressure

Sri Lanka's current account deficit has widened, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), raising fresh concerns about the country's external sector performance as it continues its fragile economic recovery.

The Central Bank's figures point to a deterioration in the gap between the nation's inflows and outflows on the current account, which tracks trade in goods and services, income flows, and current transfers between Sri Lanka and the rest of the world.

What a Widening Deficit Means

A widening current account deficit typically signals that a country is importing more than it is exporting, or that outflows on services and income are outpacing inflows. For Sri Lanka, which has been working to stabilise its economy following the severe foreign exchange crisis of 2022, any deterioration in the external account is closely watched by policymakers, creditors, and international financial institutions.

The development comes at a sensitive time, as the island nation remains engaged in debt restructuring negotiations and continues to operate under an International Monetary Fund extended fund facility programme.

Context and Outlook

Despite some positive indicators in recent months — including a gradual rebuilding of foreign reserves and improved remittance inflows — the latest current account data underscores the challenges that remain in achieving durable external sector stability.

Analysts note that while tourism revenue and workers' remittances have provided meaningful support to the current account, rising import demand as domestic consumption recovers could place continued pressure on the deficit in the months ahead.

The Central Bank is expected to provide further analysis of the external sector trends in upcoming monetary policy communications and its periodic economic outlook reports.