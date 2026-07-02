Sri Lanka Records Sharp Drop in Tourist Arrivals for June, Down Nearly 10%

Tourism Numbers Take a Hit as June Figures Reveal Worrying Decline

Sri Lanka's tourism sector has suffered a notable setback, with visitor arrivals falling by 9.9 percent in June compared to the corresponding period last year, raising fresh concerns about the pace of recovery in one of the island nation's most vital industries.

The decline marks a significant dip for a sector that has been working hard to rebuild momentum following years of disruption caused by the Easter Sunday attacks of 2019 and the devastating economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022. The latest figures suggest that challenges remain in sustaining consistent growth in inbound tourism.

A Sector Under Pressure

Tourism remains a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings, and any sustained downturn in arrivals carries serious implications for the broader economy. A near double-digit percentage drop in a single month is being viewed with concern by industry stakeholders, who have been calling for stronger government-backed promotional campaigns and improved infrastructure to attract visitors.

Among the factors that analysts point to as contributing to the slowdown are:

Increased competition from regional tourism destinations

Rising travel costs affecting tourist decision-making

Lingering perceptions of economic and political instability

A seasonal dip traditionally associated with the monsoon period in June

Industry Response

The tourism industry in Sri Lanka cannot afford complacency. Every percentage point in arrivals represents livelihoods, revenue, and national growth potential.

Tourism operators across the country have urged authorities to accelerate efforts in key source markets, particularly in Europe, China, and India, where Sri Lanka has historically drawn strong visitor numbers. Promotional strategies targeting high-spending travellers have also been highlighted as a priority.

Looking Ahead

Despite the June setback, industry officials remain cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year, with the peak tourist season typically beginning towards the end of the year. Sustained investment in destination marketing, visa facilitation, and hospitality infrastructure will be critical if Sri Lanka is to reverse the current trend and meet its annual tourism targets.

The government has previously outlined ambitious goals for tourism revenue and arrival numbers, making the June figures a timely reminder of the work that still lies ahead.