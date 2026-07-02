Sri Lanka Condominium Sales Slide 15.2% in First Quarter of 2026, Central Bank Data Reveals

Sri Lanka's condominium market has recorded a notable decline in sales during the first quarter of 2026, with transactions falling by 15.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

A Cooling Property Market

The figures point to a sustained softening in demand for apartment-style residential units across the island, raising fresh questions about the health of the local real estate sector as the country continues its broader economic recovery. The Central Bank's data underscores mounting pressure on a segment of the housing market that had previously attracted strong interest from both local buyers and foreign investors.

The drop in condominium sales comes amid ongoing affordability challenges, with elevated interest rates and tighter lending conditions continuing to weigh on purchasing power. Many prospective buyers have reportedly adopted a wait-and-see approach, deferring investment decisions until greater economic stability is established.

Key Factors Behind the Decline

Persistently high borrowing costs discouraging mortgage-financed purchases

Reduced consumer confidence amid ongoing economic uncertainty

An oversupply of units in certain urban corridors, particularly in Colombo

Slower foreign buyer activity compared to pre-crisis levels

Implications for Developers and the Broader Economy

The slowdown is expected to place added strain on property developers who had ramped up construction activity in anticipation of a post-crisis demand rebound. Several large-scale condominium projects in the Colombo metropolitan area now face the challenge of moving unsold inventory in an increasingly competitive market.

Industry observers note that while Sri Lanka's economic trajectory has improved significantly following the conclusion of its IMF-supported adjustment programme negotiations, the benefits are yet to fully filter through to consumer spending and investment in high-value assets such as condominiums.

Analysts suggest that a meaningful recovery in condominium sales is likely to depend on further reductions in lending rates, renewed confidence among middle and upper-income households, and a revival of foreign direct investment into the property sector. Until those conditions materialise, the market may continue to face headwinds through the remainder of 2026.