Sajith Premadasa: Sri Lanka Should Draw Lessons from China's Economic Transformation

Opposition Leader Points to China as a Model for Economic Recovery

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called on Sri Lanka to study and draw inspiration from China's remarkable economic reforms, suggesting that the island nation could benefit significantly by adopting similar strategies as it continues to navigate its own financial recovery.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), made the remarks highlighting China's ability to lift millions out of poverty through disciplined economic planning, structural reforms, and strategic investment in key industries — a trajectory he believes holds valuable lessons for Sri Lanka.

Relevance to Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild its economy following the devastating financial collapse of 2022, which led to severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods, and ultimately resulted in the country seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout programme. Against this backdrop, Premadasa's comments reflect a broader conversation within political circles about which global economic models could best guide the country's long-term recovery.

China's own transformation from an agrarian economy to a global industrial powerhouse over several decades has frequently been cited by economists and policymakers worldwide as one of the most striking examples of state-guided development in modern history.

A Call for Strategic Thinking

The Opposition Leader's remarks underscore a growing urgency among Sri Lankan political leaders to look beyond conventional recovery measures and consider bold, long-term economic strategies. Key areas where observers believe Sri Lanka could draw parallels with China's experience include:

Investment in export-oriented manufacturing industries

Strengthening of state institutions to support private sector growth

Development of infrastructure as a driver of economic activity

Focused poverty alleviation programmes tied to measurable outcomes

Premadasa's comments are likely to fuel further debate on Sri Lanka's economic direction, particularly as the country approaches future electoral contests in which the cost of living and economic management remain the dominant concerns for voters.

Sri Lanka's political opposition has consistently argued that the current government's reform agenda does not go far enough, and statements such as these signal that the SJB intends to position itself as a party with a more ambitious and globally informed economic vision.