President Dissanayake Demands Unified National Strategy to Wipe Out Drug Crisis

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a strong call for all state institutions to align their efforts under a single, coordinated national framework aimed at eradicating the drug menace plaguing Sri Lanka.

A Unified Front Against Narcotics

The President made clear that tackling the country's drug problem cannot be left to fragmented, isolated efforts by individual agencies. Instead, he emphasised that every relevant institution must operate within the boundaries of a coherent, overarching national plan designed to deliver decisive and lasting results.

The call reflects growing concern at the highest levels of government over the scale of drug-related harm being inflicted on Sri Lankan society, particularly among the island's youth population.

Institutional Coordination at the Core

President Dissanayake's directive signals a shift toward a more structured and accountable approach, with institutions expected to coordinate rather than work in silos. The emphasis on a national plan suggests the government intends to bring law enforcement, health authorities, education bodies, and community organisations under a unified operational strategy.

All state institutions to operate under a single coordinated national framework

The drug menace identified as a critical national priority by the President

A structured, accountable approach to replace fragmented efforts across agencies

President Dissanayake stressed that all institutions must act in line with a coordinated national plan to eliminate the drug menace facing the country.

A National Challenge Demanding National Action

Sri Lanka has long struggled with the proliferation of narcotics, with drugs such as heroin and synthetic substances continuing to devastate families and communities across the island. Authorities have faced persistent criticism for what many observers describe as a disjointed response that has failed to stem the tide.

By placing this issue firmly on the national agenda and demanding institutional unity, President Dissanayake appears determined to signal that his administration views the drug crisis not merely as a law enforcement matter, but as a broader social emergency requiring a whole-of-government response.

Further details regarding the specific structure and timeline of the proposed national plan are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the government formalises its approach.

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