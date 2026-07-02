President AKD Targets 7–8% Growth, Bets Big on IT and Electronics Sectors

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has outlined an ambitious economic vision for Sri Lanka, setting a target of achieving 7 to 8 per cent annual growth in the coming years — a significant leap from the country's current growth rate of approximately 5 per cent.

Speaking at a recent official engagement, the President identified the information technology, electrical, and electronics sectors as central pillars of this growth strategy, signalling a clear policy direction towards high-value, knowledge-driven industries as engines of national economic advancement.

A Strategic Shift Towards High-Tech Industries

The President's remarks reflect a broader government push to modernise Sri Lanka's economic base and reduce its traditional dependence on sectors such as garment manufacturing and tourism. By elevating IT and electronics to strategic priority status, the administration appears to be drawing a roadmap aligned with the development trajectories of regional peers such as India, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Sri Lanka's IT and business process management sector has already demonstrated steady growth in recent years, contributing meaningfully to export revenues. However, analysts have long argued that the industry's full potential remains untapped due to skills gaps, infrastructure limitations, and inconsistent policy support.

Closing the Gap Between Current and Target Growth

Bridging the roughly two to three percentage point gap between current and targeted growth rates will require sustained investment, structural reforms, and an enabling environment for both local entrepreneurs and foreign investors. Key challenges the government will need to address include:

Expanding access to quality STEM education and technical training nationwide

Improving digital infrastructure, particularly outside the Western Province

Attracting foreign direct investment into the electrical and electronics manufacturing space

Strengthening export promotion mechanisms for IT services and tech products

President Dissanayake emphasised that the information technology, electrical, and electronics sectors will play a defining role in propelling Sri Lanka's economy to the 7–8 per cent growth range targeted by the government.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka's economy has been on a gradual recovery path following the severe economic crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its foreign debt and face acute shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods. Growth has since stabilised, and the government's latest projections suggest continued, if modest, momentum.

Reaching the 7 to 8 per cent threshold would represent a transformative shift for the island nation and could significantly improve living standards, employment opportunities, and foreign exchange earnings. For that vision to materialise, however, it will demand consistent policy execution, private sector confidence, and a stable macroeconomic environment — all of which remain active areas of focus for the Dissanayake administration.

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