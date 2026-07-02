Municipal Councillor Nabbed Alongside Two Others Over Violent Assault at Anuradhapura Poson Festival

Authorities have taken three individuals into custody, including a sitting Municipal Councillor, in connection with an assault that took place at the Anuradhapura Poson festival grounds on Wednesday.

Incident at a Sacred Celebration

The arrest comes as a shock to many, given that the incident unfolded during one of Sri Lanka's most spiritually significant occasions. Poson, which commemorates the introduction of Buddhism to the island, draws hundreds of thousands of devotees and visitors to Anuradhapura each year, making the alleged violent conduct all the more troubling for the public and law enforcement alike.

Councillor Among Those Detained

Police confirmed that the trio was apprehended following the assault, with the involvement of a Municipal Councillor raising serious concerns about conduct expected of elected officials. The identities of the three suspects have not yet been officially disclosed by authorities.

Investigation Underway

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing. Police have not yet released details regarding the victim or victims, the nature of the assault, or the circumstances that led to the confrontation at the festival grounds.

The arrests are expected to draw significant public attention, particularly given the prominence of one of the accused and the sacred context in which the alleged assault occurred. Further details are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

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