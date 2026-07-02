JVP-CPC Ties Cemented as Tilvin Silva Hails 2025 Memorandum of Understanding

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva has announced that the longstanding relationship between the JVP and the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been significantly strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2025, marking a new chapter in the two parties' bilateral engagement.

A Deepening Political Partnership

Tilvin Silva made the remarks while highlighting the importance of the formal agreement between the two leftist parties, describing the MoU as a landmark step that brings the JVP and the CPC into closer political alignment. The pact is understood to reflect shared ideological ground as well as a mutual interest in fostering cooperation between Sri Lanka and China at a party-to-party level.

The JVP, which forms the core of the ruling National People's Power (NPP) coalition led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has in recent years pursued a more active foreign policy outreach through its party networks, with ties to the CPC representing one of its most prominent international relationships.

Significance for Sri Lanka-China Relations

Analysts note that strengthening party-to-party links between the JVP and the CPC could carry broader implications for Sri Lanka's diplomatic and economic engagement with China, particularly at a time when the island nation is navigating a delicate post-crisis recovery and seeking investment and development partnerships.

The MoU is seen as a formal recognition of the ideological and strategic convergence between the two organisations, with both parties sharing roots in Marxist-Leninist political traditions. Such agreements typically facilitate exchanges of political delegations, shared policy discussions, and collaborative programmes between member organisations.

JVP's Growing International Footprint

Since the NPP's historic electoral victory in late 2024, the JVP has moved to expand its international party diplomacy, engaging with a range of political organisations across Asia and beyond. The formalisation of the relationship with the CPC through a signed MoU underscores the party's intent to position itself as a credible and active player on the global political stage.

Tilvin Silva, one of the most senior figures within the JVP hierarchy, has been instrumental in guiding the party's organisational and ideological direction. His endorsement of the agreement signals strong internal backing for deeper engagement with Beijing's ruling party.

Further details regarding the specific provisions and programmes outlined in the 2025 MoU are expected to be made public in the coming weeks as both parties move to implement its terms.