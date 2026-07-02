India's Test Tour of Sri Lanka to Kick Off on August 15, Sri Lanka Cricket Confirms

Sri Lanka Cricket has officially confirmed the dates for the upcoming two-match Test series against India, with the tour set to begin on August 15. The announcement brings clarity to one of the most anticipated bilateral cricket series in the region this year.

Series Part of World Test Championship Cycle

The two-match Test series will form part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making the contest significant beyond mere national pride. Both sides will be eager to gain crucial WTC points as they look to improve their standings on the championship table.

Currently, India sit fifth on the WTC standings, while Sri Lanka occupy sixth position. With points on the line, both teams will be highly motivated to claim victory in what promises to be a fiercely competitive series on home soil for the Lions.

What to Expect

The series represents a major cricketing occasion for Sri Lanka, with the island nation hosting one of the world's premier Test sides. For Sri Lankan fans, it is a rare opportunity to witness top-tier Test cricket at home against a formidable Indian outfit.

Format: Two-match Test series

Tour start date: August 15

Context: ICC World Test Championship cycle

Current WTC standings: India (5th), Sri Lanka (6th)

Both boards are expected to release the full schedule, including venue details, in the coming days. Cricket fans across Sri Lanka are encouraged to watch out for further announcements from Sri Lanka Cricket regarding ticket sales and match venues.

The series is shaping up to be a critical contest for both nations as they battle for a stronger foothold in the World Test Championship standings.

As preparations gather momentum, all eyes will be on the national squad's readiness to take on a well-drilled Indian side in the longest format of the game.

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