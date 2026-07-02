Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena Faces Corruption Charges Over Maize Seed Scandal

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena has been formally indicted before the Colombo High Court in connection with a corruption case involving maize seeds, marking a significant development in one of Sri Lanka's notable public sector fraud investigations.

Indictments Served at Colombo High Court

The indictments were served on Chandrasena during proceedings held at the Colombo High Court, where corruption charges linked to the procurement and distribution of maize seeds have been formally brought against the former minister.

The case centres on allegations of corrupt conduct during Chandrasena's tenure as a cabinet minister, with authorities claiming that irregularities occurred in relation to maize seed-related transactions that caused financial harm to the state.

A High-Profile Case in Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Efforts

The indictment of a former minister underscores the ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to hold public officials accountable for alleged misuse of power and state resources. Cases of this nature have drawn considerable public attention amid broader calls for greater transparency and accountability within government institutions.

Chandrasena, who previously held ministerial responsibilities, now faces the prospect of a formal trial as the High Court proceedings move forward following the filing of these charges.

Further details regarding the specific charges, the timeline of the alleged offences, and the scheduled court dates are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the judicial process.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as the Colombo High Court proceedings unfold.

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