Fatal Crash on Galle–Colombo Road Claims Lives of Woman and Child in Katukurunda

A tragic road accident on the Galle–Colombo main road claimed the lives of a woman and a young child on Wednesday morning, after a passenger bus and a three-wheeler collided head-on in the Katukurunda area.

Deadly Head-On Collision

The fatal crash occurred along one of Sri Lanka's busiest coastal highway stretches, when the two vehicles met in a violent frontal impact. The woman and child, who were travelling in the three-wheeler, died as a result of the collision. The circumstances that led to the head-on crash are currently under investigation by local authorities.

A Recurring Tragedy on Sri Lankan Roads

The Galle–Colombo main road has long been identified as one of the country's most accident-prone routes, with frequent collisions attributed to heavy traffic volumes, reckless overtaking, and inadequate road safety enforcement. Accidents involving three-wheelers and larger vehicles are particularly common, often resulting in fatalities due to the vulnerability of the smaller vehicle.

Road safety campaigners have repeatedly called on authorities to strengthen enforcement measures along major highways, including stricter penalties for dangerous driving and improved traffic management systems.

Authorities Respond

Police and emergency services attended the scene following the incident. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collision and establish whether any legal proceedings will be initiated against the driver of the bus or other parties involved.

The deaths have once again drawn attention to the urgent need for comprehensive road safety reforms across Sri Lanka, where traffic fatalities continue to claim hundreds of lives each year.