Colombo Arts University Shut Down Amid Surge in Dengue Cases

Temporary Closure Ordered as Dengue Spreads on Campus

The University of the Visual and Performing Arts in Colombo has been forced to suspend operations temporarily following a sharp rise in dengue fever cases reported on its premises. University authorities took the decision to close the institution as a precautionary measure to prevent the further spread of the mosquito-borne illness among students and staff.

Health Concerns Drive Swift Action

The outbreak prompted officials to act quickly, recognising the serious public health risk that dengue fever poses, particularly in an urban setting such as Colombo where the Aedes mosquito responsible for transmitting the virus can breed rapidly. The temporary shutdown is intended to allow health and sanitation teams to carry out a thorough inspection and fumigation of the campus grounds and buildings.

Dengue Remains a Persistent Threat in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has long battled recurring dengue outbreaks, with Colombo consistently ranking among the most affected districts in the country. Health authorities have repeatedly urged institutions, households, and workplaces to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites, including stagnant water in containers, drains, and unused equipment.

Students and staff have been advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience fever, severe headaches, or other dengue-related symptoms.

The university is expected to remain closed until health officials confirm that the campus is safe for normal activities to resume.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures against dengue across all parts of the island.

The closure underscores the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic environments within educational institutions, especially during periods when dengue transmission rates are elevated. Further updates on the reopening of the university are expected to be communicated to students and staff once health inspections are completed.