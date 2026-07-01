Sri Lanka Set to Raise Bus Fares Again Following March Increase
Sri Lankan commuters are bracing for another round of higher bus fares, with authorities moving to implement a fresh increase following the last adjustment made in March of this year.
Another Fare Revision on the Horizon
The planned hike marks the second fare revision within a relatively short period, raising fresh concerns among daily passengers who rely heavily on public buses as their primary mode of transport. The March increase had already placed additional financial pressure on ordinary Sri Lankans, many of whom are still navigating the economic difficulties that have gripped the country in recent years.
Officials are pushing ahead with the revision, citing ongoing cost pressures faced by bus operators, including fuel prices and maintenance expenses, as key justifications for the adjustment.
Impact on Everyday Commuters
For millions of Sri Lankans who depend on intercity and local bus services each day, successive fare increases represent a growing burden on household budgets. Low-income earners and students, who make up a significant portion of the daily commuter base, are expected to feel the impact most acutely.
- The previous fare hike was implemented in March this year
- A new increase is now being planned by transport authorities
- Rising operational costs have been cited as the primary reason for the revision
Calls for Relief Measures
Passenger advocacy groups are expected to call on the government to consider targeted relief measures to cushion the blow for vulnerable communities, particularly as the cost of living remains a pressing concern across the island.
Further details regarding the exact percentage of the fare increase and its implementation timeline are yet to be formally announced by the relevant transport authorities.
💬 Join the Discussion 4
See what readers are saying — and add your view.
goverment should fix the economy first before putting burden on ppl who use public transport
private buses will use this as excuse to overcharge even more, guaranteed
March was just 2 months ago men. how many times can they raise it
exactly and salaries never go up same speed no