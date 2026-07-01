Sri Lanka Sees Sharp Drop in Tourist Arrivals for June, Figures Reveal

Sri Lanka recorded a significant decline in tourist arrivals during the month of June, with new figures showing a 9.90 percent drop compared to the same period last year, raising fresh concerns about the pace of recovery in the island's vital tourism sector.

Arrivals Fall by Over 13,000

A total of 124,551 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka during June, a notable decrease from the 138,241 visitors recorded in June of the previous year. The fall of more than 13,000 arrivals represents one of the more pronounced monthly declines seen in recent times, and is likely to draw close scrutiny from industry stakeholders and policymakers alike.

A Blow to a Sector Still Finding Its Footing

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most important sources of foreign exchange earnings, and the sector has been working steadily to rebuild momentum following a period of severe disruption brought on by the country's economic crisis. A drop of nearly ten percent in a single month is therefore a development the industry cannot afford to take lightly.

Analysts and tourism operators will be watching closely to see whether the June figures represent a temporary dip or the beginning of a more sustained downward trend heading into the latter half of the year.

Pressure Mounts on Tourism Authorities

The latest data is expected to intensify pressure on the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and relevant government authorities to accelerate efforts in key source markets. Factors such as airlift capacity, destination marketing, visa facilitation, and the overall visitor experience are all likely to come under renewed discussion as officials seek to reverse the slide.

With year-end targets for total tourist arrivals now under greater threat, the coming months will be critical in determining whether Sri Lanka can offset this mid-year shortfall and sustain the broader recovery of its tourism industry.