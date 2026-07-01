SJB Alliance Claims Fuel Prices Could Have Been Cut by Rs. 115 Per Litre

The Samagi Joint Trade Union Alliance has challenged the government's recent fuel price revision, asserting that both auto diesel and 92 Octane petrol could have been reduced by as much as Rs. 115 per litre — a far steeper cut than what was ultimately delivered by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Alliance Spokesman Ananda Palitha made the remarks on Wednesday, arguing that consumers were shortchanged by the state-owned fuel supplier, which opted for a far more modest price reduction despite conditions that warranted greater relief at the pump.

A Missed Opportunity for Consumers

According to Palitha, the CPC had sufficient grounds to pass on significantly larger savings to the public on both auto diesel and 92 Octane petrol. Instead, the corporation chose to implement only a marginal reduction, leaving ordinary Sri Lankans — already burdened by the prolonged cost-of-living crisis — without the meaningful financial relief they deserve.

The Alliance's position underscores growing frustration among trade unions and opposition-aligned groups over what they describe as a lack of transparency in how the CPC determines its fuel pricing, particularly at a time when global oil prices have shown movement that could benefit local consumers.

Pressure Mounts on CPC

The Samagi Joint Trade Union Alliance has been vocal in demanding greater accountability from the CPC regarding its pricing formula. Critics argue that the corporation has consistently failed to reflect favourable international market conditions in its domestic pricing decisions.

Auto diesel and 92 Octane petrol prices could each have been reduced by Rs. 115 per litre, according to the Alliance.

The CPC proceeded with a significantly smaller price reduction than what the Alliance contends was justifiable.

The Alliance is calling for greater transparency in the CPC's fuel pricing mechanism.

The development is likely to intensify parliamentary and public scrutiny of the CPC's pricing practices, as Sri Lankan households and businesses continue to feel the strain of elevated fuel costs on their daily expenses and operational overheads.