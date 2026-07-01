Private Bus Fares Revised Upward as Minimum Charge Set at Rs. 34

Commuters to Feel the Pinch as Bus Fare Hike Takes Effect

Sri Lankan commuters who rely on private buses for their daily travel will now face higher fares following a fresh agreement between the National Transport Commission (NTC) and the Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association (LPBOA) to revise the minimum bus fare upward to Rs. 34.

New Minimum Fare Agreed Upon

The National Transport Commission and the Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association reached a mutual agreement to increase the minimum private bus fare, with the new base charge set at Rs. 34. The revision marks a notable adjustment to the fare structure that governs private bus services operating across the island.

Impact on Daily Commuters

The fare hike is expected to affect a significant portion of the Sri Lankan public, particularly those in urban and semi-urban areas who depend on private bus services as their primary mode of transportation. Short-distance travellers, who previously benefited from a lower minimum charge, will now bear the brunt of the increase.

The revised minimum fare for private bus services is now Rs. 34

The agreement was reached between the NTC and the LPBOA

The revision applies to private bus operations islandwide

Background to the Revision

Private bus operators have long argued that rising operational costs, including fuel prices and maintenance expenses, have made it increasingly difficult to sustain services under the previous fare structure. The latest agreement reflects those ongoing concerns and represents a compromise reached between the regulatory authority and bus owners.

The revision of the minimum bus fare to Rs. 34 comes amid broader cost-of-living pressures already being felt by ordinary Sri Lankans across the country.

Passengers are advised to take note of the updated fare schedule when planning their travel, as the new rates are expected to be implemented across private bus routes in the coming days.

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