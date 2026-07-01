Namal Slams Government Over Broken Promises, Says Administration That Pledged Rs. 1.2 Million Cars Now Selling Rice on Instalments

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has launched a sharp attack against the current government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its ambitious economic promises and instead resorting to measures he described as a sign of the country's deepening hardship.

From Car Promises to Rice on Credit

Rajapaksa drew a striking contrast between what the government had pledged to the Sri Lankan public and what it has ultimately delivered. He pointed out that the administration had once promised citizens access to vehicles such as the Toyota Vitz at a price of Rs. 1.2 million — a commitment that resonated with many ordinary Sri Lankans hoping for relief from the island's prolonged economic crisis.

Instead, the SLPP MP noted, the government is now overseeing a scheme that allows citizens to purchase rice on an instalment basis — a development he characterised as emblematic of how far short the administration has fallen from its lofty assurances.

The government that came promising Rs. 1.2 million Vitz cars is now offering rice on instalments. This is the reality Sri Lankans are living today.

Opposition Mounts Pressure on Economic Management

The comments reflect growing frustration within opposition ranks over the pace and direction of Sri Lanka's economic recovery. Critics argue that while the government has pointed to macroeconomic stabilisation indicators as signs of progress, the tangible benefits have yet to reach ordinary households still struggling with the cost of living.

Rajapaksa's remarks are part of a broader opposition narrative that seeks to hold the ruling administration accountable for what it describes as a widening gap between political rhetoric and ground-level reality.

The government had previously promised affordable vehicle imports, including popular models such as the Toyota Vitz, at reduced prices.

A rice instalment scheme has been introduced as part of food security measures amid continued economic pressure on low-income families.

The SLPP remains one of the principal opposition forces in Parliament, frequently challenging government economic policy.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery following the unprecedented crisis of 2022, debates over the adequacy and fairness of government policy are expected to intensify, particularly as the public awaits meaningful improvements in their daily lives.